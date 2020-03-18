Target reduces hours, dedicates hour of shopping each week to 'vulnerable guests'

Target joins Dollar General and several smaller stores that will briefly open for seniors only. Target also said that it is reducing hours as demand for supplies are causing products to be out of stock amid a shopping frenzy amid the spread of coronavirus.

Starting on Wednesday, Target will open all of its locations for the first hour each Wednesday for "vulnerable guests." Target said those who are elderly and with underlying health concerns are invited to shop during the first hour of store open on Wednesday. The retailer said it is encouraging other guests to plan their shopping trips around this timeframe.

Target will also close daily at 9 p.m. until further notice.

“Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we’ll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open. For weeks, we’ve been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target. “As our team continues to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we’re announcing plans to reduce our store hours and offer dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests. We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand.”

