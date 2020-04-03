Target announces new measures to keep employees, shoppers safe during COVID-19 pandemic

Menu

Posted: 10:29 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 13:29:09-04
Copyright: Gilbertson Photography
Scott Gilbertson
Target announced new safety measures to keep their store employees and shoppers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said in a statement that they would start limiting the number of shoppers it allows in its stores to enhance social distancing.

"If metering is needed, a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently," company officials said.

Target also said they would provide non-surgical face masks and gloves for their employees to wear on the job.

"We're incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target, and we'll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them," says John Mulligan, Target's chief operating officer. "The measures we're announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country."

The new safety measures, the company said, will begin April 4.

