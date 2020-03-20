Talk show host Andy Cohen joins growing list of celebrities with confirmed coronavirus case

Talk show host Andy Cohen announced on Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus, joining a growing list of celebrities to announce positive coronavirus tests.

Cohen said he is not "feeling great," but felt he could "push through."

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen tweeted. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Cohen is the host of Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

Cohen joins a list of celebrities to test positive for COVID-19, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert