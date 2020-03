TUCSON, Ariz. — Taco Bell is stepping up to help doctors, nurses and first responders who are busying trying to keep communities safe and well during the coronavirus pandemic.

From Monday, March 30th to Sunday April 5th, Tac Bell locations in Tucson and Sierra Vista will offer 50% off on all drive-thru orders.

In a release, Taco Bell says those who qualify must show a valid photo work ID at the time of purchase.