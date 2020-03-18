Menu

Sushi Garden moves to take-out and delivery in response to coronavirus concerns

Posted: 3:27 PM, Mar 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-18 18:32:11-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sushi Garden announced Wednesday that it has closed the dine-in eating option at both of their locations and is shifting to take-out and delivery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as coronavirus.

The decision comes following Mayor Regina Romero's guidelines that kicked in yesterday evening throughout Tucson.

Sushi Garden has 2 locations in Tucson;

Sushi Garden
Tucson's Sushi Garden is now available for take-out and delivery!

