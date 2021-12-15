Watch
Surcharge for unvaccinated Pima County employees challenged

Posted at 1:52 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 15:52:27-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A law enforcement union has filed a lawsuit challenging a $45 health insurance surcharge imposed each pay period on Pima County employees who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccination and haven’t been granted exemptions.

The Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriffs said in its lawsuit that unvaccinated county employees are confronting whether to continue shouldering the costs or get vaccinated, despite personal or medical concerns. The surcharge took effect on Nov. 1.

The county declined to comment on the lawsuit.

