State virus hospitalizations below 1K for 1st time in months

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 54 COVID-19 deaths and 1,735 additional confirmed cases as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations dipped below 1,000 for the first time in four months.

With the latest figures, the state's pandemic totals rose to 825,119 cases and 16,323 deaths.

As of Friday, 966 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient beds.

That's down from 1,043 as of Thursday and about a fifth of the Jan. 11 pandemic high of 5,082.

However, Friday's hospitalization numbers were still twice as high as the low between last summer's surge and the worse but now-receding fall and winter surge.