Starbucks offering frontline responders free, caffeine boost

Posted: 6:33 AM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 09:33:20-04
Starbucks is now offering a free, Tall coffee to frontline responders through May 3rd.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Starbucks is stepping in to help those who are working around-the-clock to keep the community safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The coffee-giant is now offering a free, Tall coffee to frontline responders through May 3, 2020.

Those responders include police, firefighters, doctors, hospital staff and others.

If you're looking to take advantage of the offer, remember you will have to do it through the drive-thru. Starbucks announced its cafes are closed until further notice.

