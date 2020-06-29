Stamp Out Hunger drive shifts to online fundraiser

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is not letting the pandemic stop the organization from helping the community. Especially during the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which was postponed from its original May 9th start date.

In years past, the Stamp Out Hunger drive allows communities to leave food donations by their mailbox for letter carriers to collect. But with concerns about social distancing, plus handling and sorting donations, the drive has now moved online.

“We’re grateful for this effort by the National Association of Letter Carriers,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank. “These times require us to rethink what we normally do. We appreciate the willingness of letter carriers to continue their efforts in a new way, allowing people to safely donate online to fight hunger in our area.”

The Stamp Out Hunger drive started 28 years ago. The 2019 drive involved hundreds of letter carriers and about 330 volunteers in southern Arizona.

The Community Food Bank says this year’s online drive will go beyond just one day and last as long as needed.

