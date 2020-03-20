Sprouts hiring more than 350 workers in Arizona grocery stores

TUCSON, Ariz. — Another grocery store company is looking for more workers to help stock shelves and assist customers.

Sprouts Farmers Market -- an organic grocery store chain based in Phoenix -- says it's currently looking to fill more than 350 positions in Arizona, including right here in Tucson.

Those positions range all the way from hourly, part-time workers at local grocery stores, to full-time positions at its corporate office in Phoenix, to workers at its distribution center in Glendale.

Anyone who'd like to apply can go to sprouts.com/careers or texting the word "CAREERS" to 480-800-8056.

RELATED: Walmart announces cash bonuses for hourly workers, 150K new jobs amid pandemic