Spring at the Silos canceled amid growing coronavirus concerns

Spring at the Silos has been canceled amid growing coronavirus concerns.

Magnolia announced in a statement it is canceling the festival in its entirety. Magnolia Market, Magnolia Press and Little Shop on Bosque will continue to maintain their normal hours of operation.

The health and safety of our guests, our employees and this community is our top priority. After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel this year’s Spring at the Silos festival in its entirety. Out of an abundance of caution—given the rapidly evolving nature of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases—we felt this was the most prudent course of action. All ticketholders will be issued full refunds and all vendors will be given the option to receive a full refund or a credit for a guaranteed spot at Magnolia’s next vendor fair. Magnolia Market, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Table, Magnolia Press and Little Shop on Bosque will continue to maintain their normal hours of operation, respectively.

The festival, which was set to begin Thursday, March 12, was set to bring in thousands of visitors from across the state and country.

Spring at the Silos is the most recent festival to be canceled as coronavirus cases and concerns spread across the country. The Houston Stockshow and Rodeo announced Wednesday it will be canceling remaining events.

25 News had mixed opinions on possibly canceling the events. Some said the festival should be canceled due to coronavirus risks, while others said the event should go on and people could choose to attend.

This article was written by Sydney Isenberg for KXXV.