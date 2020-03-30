Menu

Spain's hospitals at breaking point, US cities brace

Posted: 7:32 AM, Mar 30, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-30 10:32:39-04
Felipe Dana/AP
Firefighters wearing protective suits wait outside a nursing home before disinfecting it in efforts to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
MADRID (AP) — Spain has become the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy.

Despite having only a population of 47 million to China's 1.4 billion, Spain's tally of infections reached 85,195 on Monday.

That was a rise of 8% from the previous day. Spain also saw 812 new deaths, raising its overall confirmed fatalities from the coronavirus to 7,340.

In the United States, President Donald Trump extended stay-at-home recommendations across the country as deaths in New York alone from the new coronavirus passed 1,000. 

