Spain's hospitals at breaking point, US cities brace

MADRID (AP) — Spain has become the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy.

Despite having only a population of 47 million to China's 1.4 billion, Spain's tally of infections reached 85,195 on Monday.

That was a rise of 8% from the previous day. Spain also saw 812 new deaths, raising its overall confirmed fatalities from the coronavirus to 7,340.

In the United States, President Donald Trump extended stay-at-home recommendations across the country as deaths in New York alone from the new coronavirus passed 1,000.