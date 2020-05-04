Some Tucson retail businesses prepare to open this week

TUCSON, Ariz. - Under an executive order signed by Governor Doug Ducey last week, retail businesses in Arizona can start opening this week.

The order states starting Monday, May 4, “retail businesses can sell goods through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, drive-up service, curbside delivery or appointment provided they establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures."

Several businesses along Fourth Avenue shut their doors to customers weeks ago, offering customers online ordering and even curbside pickup.

Among those is Pop-Cycle, a retail store selling local goods.

Co-owner, DeeDee Koener told KGUN9 she shut her doors back on March 17. She was offering customers her merchandise through the stores online platform, but when her sister started making masks she decided those who wanted them immediately could pick them up curbside.

Koener told KGUN9 she plans on selling more of Pop-Cycle's merchandise via curbside starting Moday, May 4.