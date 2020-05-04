Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Some Tucson retail businesses prepare to open this week

items.[0].image.alt
Screen Shot 2020-05-03 at 11.18.12 PM.png
Posted at 11:19 PM, May 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-04 02:19:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. - Under an executive order signed by Governor Doug Ducey last week, retail businesses in Arizona can start opening this week.

The order states starting Monday, May 4, “retail businesses can sell goods through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, drive-up service, curbside delivery or appointment provided they establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures."

Several businesses along Fourth Avenue shut their doors to customers weeks ago, offering customers online ordering and even curbside pickup.

Among those is Pop-Cycle, a retail store selling local goods.

Co-owner, DeeDee Koener told KGUN9 she shut her doors back on March 17. She was offering customers her merchandise through the stores online platform, but when her sister started making masks she decided those who wanted them immediately could pick them up curbside.

Koener told KGUN9 she plans on selling more of Pop-Cycle's merchandise via curbside starting Moday, May 4.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.