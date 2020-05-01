Menu

LIST: New reopening protocol for Arizona retail owners, customers

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Eric Gay/AP
A shopper wearing face protection walks past a shopper safety sign at Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio, Friday, May 1, 2020. Texas' stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses that have now opened. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 01, 2020
Governor Doug Ducey’s office has announced new guidelines for retail businesses reopening after the stay-at-home order was extended with modifications.

Under an Executive Order signed Wednesday , starting Monday, May 4, retail businesses can sell goods through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, drive-up service, curbside delivery or appointment provided they establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures.

On Friday, May 8, businesses can resume partial openings that incorporate social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor or the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The recommendations reportedly follow CDC guidelines.

For customers:

  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Order online or curbside pickup whenever possible

If you are in a store:

  • Stay at least 6 feet away from others
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask or cloth covering anytime you are in public
  • Shop during hours when fewer people will be out and about
  • Utilize specialized hours for people at high risk if you are in that group of individuals
  • Disinfect shopping carts
  • Do not touch your eyes, mouth, or nose
  • Use touchless payment when possible
  • Use hand sanitizer after leaving the store and when home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

For businesses:

  • Maintain physical distance
  • Operate with reduced occupancy and capacity based on business size
  • Limit areas where people can congregate
  • Implement comprehensive sanitation protocols
  • Offer curbside or delivery options
  • Close fitting rooms, meeting rooms and other enclosed spaces
  • Implement symptom screenings for employees before shifts
  • Offer cloth face coverings for employees and customers

