LIST: New reopening protocol for Arizona retail owners, customers

Governor Doug Ducey’s office has announced new guidelines for retail businesses reopening after the stay-at-home order was extended with modifications.

Under an Executive Order signed Wednesday , starting Monday, May 4, retail businesses can sell goods through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, drive-up service, curbside delivery or appointment provided they establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures.

On Friday, May 8, businesses can resume partial openings that incorporate social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor or the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The recommendations reportedly follow CDC guidelines.

For customers:

Stay home if you are sick

Order online or curbside pickup whenever possible

If you are in a store:

Stay at least 6 feet away from others

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask or cloth covering anytime you are in public

Shop during hours when fewer people will be out and about

Utilize specialized hours for people at high risk if you are in that group of individuals

Disinfect shopping carts

Do not touch your eyes, mouth, or nose

Use touchless payment when possible

Use hand sanitizer after leaving the store and when home, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

For businesses: