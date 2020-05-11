Some restaurants choose to keep dine-in areas closed

TUCSON, Ariz. — The state may be allowing dine-in services today, but many restaurants are choosing to keep those areas closed. La Botana Tacos on Grant and Craycroft is one of those places.

“We don’t want to rush it and fail,” said Owner Arnoldo Silva.

Silva hasn’t decided when they will open dine in services. He says they are going to take it day by day, maybe testing the waters in a week or two.

“Because of the uncertainty we’re playing everything by ear. We are going to wait and see how the public reacts.”

Silva says he’s worried about exposing his family and staff to COVID-19. He doesn’t know how bad the spread will be in Arizona or if a spread at his restaurant would shut him down.

“That would shut down our business another week or two weeks, we don’t know, if one of our staff members get sick, I don’t know if it is worth it at this point.”

On the business side of things, Silva wonders how many people would even want to dine in during a pandemic. And he thinks strict guidelines during a time of supply shortages could be another obstacle. For now, he hopes takeout service will keep them going during uncertain times.

“As a small business owner trying to survive, trying to make sure everyone is safe, our staff,” he said. “Everyone can make their own decisions about when to open up its not mandatory.”