Six ZIP codes in Tucson, half of COVID cases in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — "We pushed hard on the City of Tucson Mayor and Council side to open up locations in the City of Tucson where we're seeing the majority of cases," Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said of the city's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Pima County's Health Department, as of today, six zip codes: 85706, 85719, 85756, 85746, 85713, 85705, account for 16,134 cases of and 208 deaths.

All of them are in the City of Tucson.

That's 48% of the cases, and 31% of the deaths in the county.

Mayor Romero said the zip codes comprise the University of Arizona and Latino, working-class families.

"There are a lot of people that have to go out that are front line workers."

She said she has regular meetings with county health officials about how to curb the spread here and around the city.

She's calling for more testing but also for action from Phoenix.

"We need the leadership of our Governor to have a comprehensive approach that really deals with the entire state," Romero said.

She said she meets with Mayors from around the area and across the state to work on ideas they could provide Governor Doug Ducey, ideas like limiting travel.

There's one step she's encouraging him to take right away.

"One of the most important things that he could do is institute a state-wide mandatory mask mandate."

