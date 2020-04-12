MAP: Coronavirus cases in Arizona by zip code

Coronavirus | Covid 19 Cases in Arizona by Zip Code

A new tool from the Arizona Department of Health Services can show you how many confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in your neighborhood.

The data, which the AZDHS released starting April 12, is broken down by zip code and shows where some of the biggest hot spots are in the state.

The new data does not map deaths in the state, and comes with the caveat that where some patients' residences are not known, the case is mapped to the address of the health care provider followed by the address of the reporting facility.