Six students infected at Ironwood Ridge High School

TUCSON, Ariz. — Six Ironwood Ridge High School students are infected with coronavirus, an Amphitheater Public Schools spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The district released this statement about its treatment of campus COVID-19 infections:

When we have a positive COVID-19 test reported, we immediately contact the Pima County Health Department, which handles contact tracing. We work with them and notify anyone who the county determines was in close contact with the positive case. Those individuals are advised to quarantine for 14 days in accordance with Pima County Health’s guidelines. Health officials define a close contact as anyone who was within 6 feet of the positive case for more than 15 minutes over the course of 24 hours. We also notify the entire campus community when we have a positive case at a school.

The school is located at 2475 W. Naranja Drive.

