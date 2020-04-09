Menu

Sinema, McSally hold separate TeleTown Halls to address COVID-19

Posted at 6:00 AM, Apr 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-09 09:22:44-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally are hosting two, seperate TeleTown Halls on Thursday to address the Coronavirus and its impact on communities.

The first will be with Sen. Sinema from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on April 9th. It will also include Executive Director for Arizona Public Health Assoc. Will Humble and former AARP Arizona President Dr. Leonard Kirschner.

Those interested in joining can do so on the Facebook livestream. Click here for a link.

Sen. McSally will be taking on economics in a telephone town hall at 3 p.m.. If you have a question or would like to join, you can call 855-962-1520.

