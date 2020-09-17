Sierra Vista ends mask mandate as cases decrease

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — People who live in Sierra Vista will no longer be required to wear face-coverings while in public.

According to Mayor Rick Mueller, the suspension of the mask mandate will take effect at 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.

"Residents are still highly encouraged to wear face coverings while out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and should be aware that face coverings may still be required in certain government facilities or inside businesses," Mueller said. “I applaud Sierra Vista residents for everything they have done to help combat COVID-19 in our community."

As of today, Cochise County is reporting only 26 active cases with just one to five cases in Sierra Vista zip codes.

The original mask mandate took effect on June 26.