Senators player is first confirmed coronavirus case in the NHL

The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday that one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the NHL's first confirmed case.

"An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus," the team said in a statement. "The player has had mild symptoms and is in isolation.

"The Ottawa Senators are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and are working with our team doctors and public health officials. As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff.

"The health of our players, fans, and community remains our highest priority. We will continue to do everything we can to help ensure our players, staff, fans and the greater community remain safe and healthy during this time of uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus."

The NHL suspended operations last Thursday as leagues across North America canceled or postponed contests. The league sent out guidance on Monday saying it hopes to resume practice in early May and restart action in mid May.

The Senators' announcement came on the same day the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA said that four of its players tested positive for the virus. The total number of NBA cases is at seven.