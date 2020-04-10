Sean Penn wants to 'save lives' with free COVID-19 testing

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Sean Penn says he wants to "save lives" with free coronavirus test sites in Los Angeles County to combat the pandemic.

The Oscar winner's disaster relief organization called CORE has teamed up with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office and the city's fire department to safely distribute free drive-through COVID-19 test sites for those with qualifying symptoms.

He along with his staff wearing hazard suits passed out tests in his own neighborhood of Malibu.

Penn hopes the program can "alleviate depletion of resources" through the efforts of CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort.