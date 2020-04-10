Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Sean Penn wants to 'save lives' with free COVID-19 testing

items.[0].image.alt
Invision
Chris Pizzello/AP
In this April 9, 2020 photo, actor and activist Sean Penn, founder of the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), stands outside a CORE coronavirus testing site at Malibu City Hall in Malibu, Calif. The Oscar winner's disaster relief organization has teamed up with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office and the city’s fire department to safely distribute free drive-through COVID-19 test sites for those with qualifying symptoms. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Sean Penn wants to 'save lives' with free COVID-19 testing
Posted at 2:44 PM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 17:44:36-04

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Sean Penn says he wants to "save lives" with free coronavirus test sites in Los Angeles County to combat the pandemic.

The Oscar winner's disaster relief organization called CORE has teamed up with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office and the city's fire department to safely distribute free drive-through COVID-19 test sites for those with qualifying symptoms.

He along with his staff wearing hazard suits passed out tests in his own neighborhood of Malibu.

Penn hopes the program can "alleviate depletion of resources" through the efforts of CORE, which stands for Community Organized Relief Effort.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.