Santa Cruz Co. opens vaccinations to 18+

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Santa Cruz County is opening vaccinations to all adults, age 18 and over starting Monday, April 5th.

The Santa Cruz County Health Department and Mariposa Community Health Center are partnering to expand vaccinations to the community.

Appointments are already available to begin booking.

Leaders say the vaccines are for those who live or work in the country. After booking an appointment, the county says you will be required to bring proof of either residency or employment at your appointment to get the vaccine.

The county says the number of vaccines received each week will determine how many appointments can be booked.

