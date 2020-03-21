Sammy's Mexican Grill in Catalina offering free meals to those who lost jobs

TUCSON, Ariz. — A southern Arizona is reaching out amid the economic fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post Friday morning, Sammy's Mexican Grill said it would offer a free meal to anyone who lost their job due to the coronavirus.

"We will be glad to provide you with a fresh, warm meal, free of charge," the post from the Catalina restaurant says. "God bless."

While Sammy's dine-in area is closed due to county-wide efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the restaurant is still offering takeout, carryout and delivery to anyone who needs it.

