Sahuarita Unified School District votes down mask mandate

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Unified School District voted down a motion to require masks Wednesday night.

The school board voted down the motion in a 3-2 vote.

Watch the full board meeting below:

The district joins Tanque Verde Unified School District, which is the only other district to vote against a mask mandate.

In the Tucson area, all of the other public school districts have voted to require masks in indoor settings.

LIST: Mask mandates at southern Arizona schools

Pima County is tracking COVID-19 cases in schools. Click here for the latest updates.