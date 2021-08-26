Watch
Sahuarita Unified School District votes down mask mandate

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Angela Black, right, with her brother Luke Black at their home, pose for a photo Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz. The students, a third grader and kindergartner, attend a school where mask wearing is optional. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 9:06 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 12:06:39-04

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sahuarita Unified School District voted down a motion to require masks Wednesday night.

The school board voted down the motion in a 3-2 vote.

Watch the full board meeting below:

The district joins Tanque Verde Unified School District, which is the only other district to vote against a mask mandate.

In the Tucson area, all of the other public school districts have voted to require masks in indoor settings.

LIST: Mask mandates at southern Arizona schools

Pima County is tracking COVID-19 cases in schools. Click here for the latest updates.

