Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Catalina Foothills District schools to require masks starting Aug. 17

items.[0].image.alt
KGUN 9
Catalina Foothills High School
Catalina Foothills High School
Posted at 1:54 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 16:54:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catalina Foothills District schools will begin requiring masks effective Tuesday.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled that the state law that prohibits school districts from mandating face coverings is not in effect at this time. According to the ruling, school districts can legally require masks until Sept. 29.

All students, staff, teachers and visitors on school property, whether vaccinated or not will need to wear a mask indoors at all times. It will remain optional to wear a mask while outdoors.

The new mask requirement is included as an update to the mitigation policy, which is aligned with federal, state, and county public health guidance.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!