Catalina Foothills District schools to require masks starting Aug. 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Catalina Foothills District schools will begin requiring masks effective Tuesday.

A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled that the state law that prohibits school districts from mandating face coverings is not in effect at this time. According to the ruling, school districts can legally require masks until Sept. 29.

All students, staff, teachers and visitors on school property, whether vaccinated or not will need to wear a mask indoors at all times. It will remain optional to wear a mask while outdoors.

The new mask requirement is included as an update to the mitigation policy, which is aligned with federal, state, and county public health guidance.