Retired TFD paramedic earns nickname 'Superman' after 4 month battle with COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. — Larry Delfs does not wear a cape, but he does wear a big red "S" on his chest. The retired Tucson Fire paramedic earned the nickname "Superman," after a nearly four-month battle against COVID-19.

Family, friends, and health care workers gave Larry Delfs high fives, and cheers today at Cornerstone Hospital.

Delfs was wheeled towards the exit, and his ride home, a place he hasn't been since March 25.

That is when Delfs was admitted to St. Mary's Hospital for what turned out to be COVID-19.

Doctors told his family a half dozen times that he wasn't going to make it, but he did.

Now, after more than two months in Cornerstone's long-term care facility, Delfs showed off the remarkable progress he made.

He stood up, and with the use of a walker, he walked out the front door.

His three daughters say they are grateful to the staff at both Cornerstone and St Mary's. They are overjoyed at seeing their father finally heading home.

"Amazed is the best word to describe it," said his daughter Kourtney Trewern. "To see how far he's come over the last 114 days. Just being able to see him walk out of this building is just incredible."

"He's always been the Superman in our family," Kristin Baker said. "From the very get-go of this journey that has been the on-going theme for him. He proved it true today walking out the door."