Restaurants struggle to stay open

TUCSON, Ariz. — Dine in services have been closed in Tucson since March 17th. For many restaurants it's taken a toll. A couple local spots temporarily closed over the weekend and today.

"We are all in this together," said Regina Kelly trying to support local restaurants by ordering pick-up.

"We try once or twice a week to do that and sometimes you drive by the place is closed its very sad."

For some local spots delivery and pickup is just not enough to keep the doors open. Jerry Bobs announced temporary closures over the weekend, and Bisbee Breakfast Club employees tell us several if not all of their locations will shut down soon.

"We are definitely feeling lucky and blessed to be open," said assistant manager of Barro's Pizza Kyle Telford. "We are feeling it with the dining room closed, but we are still doing ok and still in business."

Pizza places more suited for pickup and delivery seem to be doing better amidst the coronavirus crisis.

"We usually have two counter personnel, a driver and a cook and that’s what i have right now," said Telford.

Meanwhile other venues are having to get creative. Sidecar off Broadway has set up curbside cocktails-to-go.

"As far as hustling, yeah we have to, we have to stay busy, and we have to create a sense of stability for people out there," said Bartender Brett Mansur.

People we talked to say its going to take strength and support from the community to get through this troubling time.

"I see it on my block, my neighbors having Sunday dinner’s together six foot from each other on the curb, there’s just a lot of trying to focus on the silver lining and coming together as a community and Tucson is so good at that," said Kelly.

