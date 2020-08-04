Rep. Grijalva positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. - Southern Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva has a new, more personal perspective on the COVID-19 crisis. He’s tested positive for the virus. Grijalva thinks he picked up the virus in the highly charged atmosphere of the nation’s capital.

When Congressman Louie Gohmert of Texas tested positive Congressman Grijalva knew he'd been in committee meetings with Gohmert so he’d better get tested. The test came back positive.

“My first reaction was anger that I had it and that it was that was obviously going to disrupt my life and the life of a couple of staff people as well. And then second of all, get a little scared I don't care who you are, anybody that says that they test positive with this and don't have some degree of fear, are much stronger human beings than I am.”

Grijalva says he knows he was exposed after returning to D.C. because tests he took in Arizona did not show the virus. He says he can’t prove he caught it from Congressman Gohmert, but Gohmert is part of a group in Congress very outspoken about not wearing masks.

Grijalva says, “For them, in order to make a political statement to jeopardize not just themselves, but everybody around him I think is very selfish and very egotistical.”

Grijalva wants everyone to be able to get quick test results. He says as a member of Congress he got results in less than two days. He says because Gohmert was about to fly with the President on Air Force One he got results right away.

Grijalva says he still feels fine but the virus has him in self quarantine for probably another ten days. He says he can vote by proxy when Congress considers important virus-related relief like extending unemployment payments and another round of stimulus checks.