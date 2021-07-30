Watch
Reid Park Zoo requiring masks while indoors, feeding giraffes

Posted at 9:16 AM, Jul 30, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Zoogoers will need to bring masks along with them.

In compliance with city guidelines, those who visit the Reid Park Zoo will be required to wear masks when indoors or feeding giraffes.

