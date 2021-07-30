Reid Park Zoo requiring masks while indoors, feeding giraffes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Zoogoers will need to bring masks along with them.

In compliance with city guidelines, those who visit the Reid Park Zoo will be required to wear masks when indoors or feeding giraffes.

😷 Mask Update: Per City of Tucson regulations, masks are required when indoors at the Zoo. This includes the Zoo’s cafe, gift shop, Conservation Learning Center, and office space. Masks are also required when participating in the giraffe feeding encounter. — Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) July 30, 2021

