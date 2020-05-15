Reid Park Zoo asks community to weigh in on reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Reid Park Zoo is asking the community to weigh in on what would make visitors feel safe in revisiting the attraction.

In a blog post, the Zoo says it is planning to reopen but is looking at ways to make sure visitors, staff and the animals remain healthy.

There is a survey that the public can take to share insight. The results will be used to determine the process of reopening, according to the post. No official date was given as to when the park will reopen.

