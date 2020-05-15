Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Reid Park Zoo asks community to weigh in on reopening

items.[0].image.alt
reid park zoo.jpg
Posted at 6:41 PM, May 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-14 21:41:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Reid Park Zoo is asking the community to weigh in on what would make visitors feel safe in revisiting the attraction.

In a blog post, the Zoo says it is planning to reopen but is looking at ways to make sure visitors, staff and the animals remain healthy.

There is a survey that the public can take to share insight. The results will be used to determine the process of reopening, according to the post. No official date was given as to when the park will reopen.

To take the survey, click here.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.