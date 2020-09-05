Refugee families face unique struggles with online school

PHOENIX (AP) — Staying connected during the coronavirus pandemic has been trying for parents and students at a Phoenix school for refugees who speak more than a dozen languages.

A teaching assistant got creative by creating group chats on a messaging app in Swahili and some of the other six languages he knows.

The struggles connecting with refugee families from 18 countries during the pandemic come amid a larger challenge for Valencia Newcomer School.

The student body shrank after the Trump administration set a historically low annual cap of 18,000 to be resettled nationwide.

What Valencia will look like in the future partly depends on the November election.