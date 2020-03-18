Red Cross in need of blood donations during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — Complications of the coronavirus are felt by the American Red Cross, donations are down and concerns are rising.

The American Red Cross says 51 blood drives have been canceled.

Governor Doug Ducey said "We need people to donate blood. Levels are dangerously low. Our food banks also need your help. I encourage Arizonans to contact the red cross and local food banks to do what they can on these fronts."

The American Red Cross near Broadway and Kolb say they want you to know it is safe to donate blood, and as they say 1,300 fewer units have been collected since the COVID-19 pandemic.

That number is just in southern Arizona.

American Red Cross Courtney Slanaker said "We have disinfectant procedures for all of our surfaces, here, that the donors come into contact with. The beds and things like that. We have additional hand sanitizers at stations here for donors to use as well. And, we take take every precaution to protect our donors."

Red Cross says someone needs blood in the United States every two seconds.