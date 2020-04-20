Protesters of Arizona stay-at-home orders to hold rally

PHOENIX (AP) — Protesters who want restrictions in Arizona stemming from the coronavirus pandemic to end are heading to the statehouse.

A Patriots’ Day Rally organized by opponents of the state's business closures is scheduled for noon Monday at Wesley Bolin Memorial Park in Phoenix. It's not immediately clear how many people are expected to show up.

The demonstration echoes several others around the nation outside state Capitols and governors’ mansions. In states like Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, small-government groups and supporters of right-wing causes have united behind a deep suspicion of efforts to shut down daily life to slow the spread of COVID-19.

