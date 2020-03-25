President hopes to re-open businesses by Easter

TUCSON, Ariz. - The President has been saying he wants to lift social distancing and let businesses re-open by Easter——about three weeks away.

Obviously it has been a tough time for businesses and now there’s another tough question ahead. How long can they hold out and also, if the President does remove social distancing, should they accept?”

Tucson’s Fourth Avenue is quiet....too quiet. Usually busy restaurants are take out only and trying to bring in enough money to pay rent and staff.

At Boca Tacos Chef Maria Mazon says it’s helped cover her costs that tacos are a natural for take out.

On one side, she thinks the closures went too far. She’d love to see restrictions lifted so she can go back to full speed.

“If it’s lifted are people just going to forget and put it on the back burner and not do as citizens the things that we need to do?”

She says if restrictions do come off she’ll continue to work hard for a clean, healthy place for her customers.

Near Dodge and Fort Lowell, the owner of Tucson Hop Shop decided even going take out only was not enough to protect his seven workers so the Hop Shop is closing at the end of the week.

Dave Zugerman says, “We had been trying to stay open so we could keep our employees employed and keep them going. They felt like their safety was more important than that, which I totally agree with. We also didn’t want to be a place where somebody came and they got sick.”

Zugerman thinks we do need to keep things shut down to starve out the virus, then get back to business once things are safe. He thinks he can hold on a few months in the meantime,

