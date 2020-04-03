Menu

Poll: Gov. Ducey approval on COVID-19 response ranks lowest in the country

Posted: 4:05 PM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 19:26:45-04
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, left, answers a question as he is joined by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, right, as they provide an update on the coronavirus during a news conference at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory Monday, March 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Doug Ducey, Cara Christ

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new poll on U.S. leaders' response to handling COVID-19 doesn't bode well for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

The poll, which was conducted via randomized opt-in online polls between March 21 and April 1, asked 3,000 respondents whether they approved of the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by both President Donald Trump and their respective governors.

Topping the list is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, with 85% approval, followed closely by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

All the way at the bottom of the poll, with 52%, sits Ducey. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are just above Ducey with 53%.

Ducey's approval rating ranks far below the average rating for governors across the U.S. of 72%, but still sits above Trump with 45% nationwide and 48% in Arizona.

As of Friday, April 3, there are 1,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arizona and 41 deaths.

