'Pima Eats': County hopes to launch directory for all open restaurants amid shutdown

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County is trying to help small businesses in difficult time by creating a resource for hungry residents.

They're hoping to launch a website called "Pima Eats," that would list every restaurant in the county still offering takeout or delivery, their hours, an address and a phone number for ordering.

The news comes via a memo from Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to the Board of Supervisors. Huckelberry says it's an effort to help local restaurants who are struggling due to a county-wide order to halt dine-in services at restaurants, close bars, gyms and other public gathering places in the county.

Huckelberry's memo also estimates about 29,000 people are employed in restaurants and bars in the county, or about 8 percent of the county's total workforce. He also says the county has issued food permits for 4,397 businesses.

Huckelberry didn't say when the website would be up and running.

