Pima County update on arrival of COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5-years-old

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — On Monday, the Pima County Health Department released new details on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for kids between 6 months and 5-years-old. Dr. Theresa Cullen says high COVID numbers shut down daycares and schools last year and she's hoping the newly available doses can help keep those numbers from increasing.

"The 6 month to 5-year-old group is about 80 to 90,000 children that we hope to be able to participate in vaccination," Cullen said. "Littles can get infected and can bring that home."

The Pima County Health Department is set to get 2,000 pre-ordered doses of COVID-19 shots for kids in the age group and will order more doses as needed. Officials say getting a supply of doses won’t be an issue.

“The Moderna series will be two vaccines and the Pfizer series will be 3 vaccines for this age group,” Cullen said.

Dr. Cullen says getting accurate case counts has been challenging because at home results aren’t being reported.

"The case numbers that we’re reporting are solely reflective of the people getting tested at a lab or providers office,” Cullen said.

Pima County is also planning to do more with its mobile clinics. Right now, there are between 20 to 30 clinics available per week.

"If COVID continues to be a pandemic, or transitions into an endemic situation, you will see the COVID-19 vaccine series be a recommended child immunization component,” Cullen said.

A FEMA COVID-19 testing and treatment team is expected to arrive in the region in the coming weeks to make sure that everyone will have access to current treatments, especially the uninsured.

“This is to make sure that that individual that tests positive and doesn’t have a primary care or can’t interface with their primary care will have an option,” Cullen said.

If you want a shot from your local pharmacy for your child, be sure to call ahead to make sure they have it in stock.

Pima County is currently in a moderate virus transmission phase.

