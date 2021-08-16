Pima County Supervisors pass measure supporting schools with mask mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is offering help to school districts that have decided to implement a mask mandate.

The board approved County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry's recommendation that the Pima County Health Department "provide technical assistance, tailored public health orders, and expert testimony to support local school districts who make the decision to require face masks for students, teachers and staff and to join as a party in any litigation initiated by the State to assist in the defense of a decision of that local school district."

The board passed the measure on a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Steve Christy opposing the measure.

The county's largest school district -- Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) -- is so far the only district to approve a mask mandate for students and staff on its campuses.