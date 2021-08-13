Pima County may help schools fight for mask mandates

TUCSON, Ariz (KGUN) — As school districts like Tucson Unified challenge state orders against mask mandates, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry wants the county to join in the fight.

In a memo to County Supervisors, Huckelberry cities rising COVID infection rates and the fact vaccine protection is not available for children younger than 12.

He says, “Because of this, it is appropriate the County rise to the defense of local school districts who choose to require face mask for students, teachers and staff in the K-12 setting.”

The Administrator recommends that the County provide technical assistance, expert testimony in support of masking requirements and join school districts in defending against lawsuits the State of Arizona may file to overturn a school district’s mask order.

Supervisors will consider Huckelberry's recommendation when they meet on Monday, Aug. 16.

Supervisors will also consider a number of other COVID related items that day, including a proposal by District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz to require COVID vaccinations for all health workers.

This week, Supervisors voted down a plan to require COVID vaccinations for Pima County employees. Now Huckelberry is recommending incentives to encourage vaccinations.

He proposes $300 incentives for vaccinations. Employees who do not get COVID shots would lose premium discounts for their Pima County Health Insurance and be hit with a surcharge. The combined impact would raise their insurance costs by more than $1500 per year.

Huckelberry says when a county worker comes down with COVID the average cost to Pima County’s insurance plan exceeds $3200.

The plan would allow exemptions for workers with religious objections or those who have medical conditions that preclude vaccinations.