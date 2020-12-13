Pima County Supervisor-elect Adelita Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — TUSD board member and Pima County Supervisor-elect and Adelita Grijalva has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Grijalva's campaign.

The release says Grijalva tested positive for COVID December 9.

She is in isolation at this time away from her family, she confirmed to KGUN9.

Grijalva added her family will be tested next week.

She is currently asymptomatic.

She says she is also following all recommended protocols given by the Pima County Health Department.

Grijalva was recently elected to the Pima County Board of Supervisors District 5.

Her father Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

For more information about COVID in Pima County, click here.