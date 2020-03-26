Menu

Pima County sets up hotline for unemployed workers

Posted: 7:00 PM, Mar 25, 2020
(credit: Pima County One-Stop)
Pima County One-Stop's Kino Service Center

TUCSON, Ariz. — Anyone looking for work will have some help in Pima County, just a phone call away.

Pima County One-Stop announced Wednesday evening that it is setting up a hotline for unemployed workers. Callers can be directed to open job listings from One-Stop's business services team, and can learn more about applying for unemployment insurance benefits with the state.

The number is 520-724-5735. It will be staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and service begins March 26.

The Pima County One-Stop team is also letting callers know that a lot has happened to help them through this tough time. Gov. Doug Ducey suspended evictions for renters affected by COVID-19, and many utility companies are offering grace periods for those impacted by the virus.

Click here for more information about the new hotline, or for more resources for the unemployed.

