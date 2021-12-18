Pima County offers free take-home COVID tests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Besides vaccines, testing is one of the best tools to reduce the spread of COVID.

Pima County is giving take-home out COVID tests for free. They are do it yourself. You can take them home do the nasal swab and get results in 15 minutes.

The county has given out more than 160,000 of these including kits sent to schools

This is a big help if you think you have been exposed or perhaps you want to be sure you're clear before you have family over for a holiday gathering.

Program Director Dorelle Dushime says in that case you might want to test a day ahead of your event.

“So the nearer to the time, the better, preferably within 24 hours. "If I were to host the family on Christmas Day, on the 24th I'd definitely take the test if possible.”

You don't want to take the test too soon because you could test clear then get exposed and be reinfected before your event.

The free tests are one per person. If you want to test the whole family, bring the family. You can't take home a big stack.

Check the website for Pima County Health to see a range of testing options.

Pima County libraries have the free tests too but call ahead to make sure they haven't run out.

