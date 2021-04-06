Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pima County offering walk-up registration for COVID-19 vaccine

items.[0].image.alt
Christophe Ena/AP
A medical staff prepares Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris, Sunday, April 4, 2021. Some 9,000 people are getting vaccinated at a huge stadium in Lyon during Easter weekend, and thousands more around France are spending the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere as the government tries to speed up vaccinations amid a new virus surge. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 4:35 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 19:35:27-04

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you need a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? You're in luck! Pima County is offering walk-up registration to those who may be experiencing troubles making an appointment online.

There is now a walk-up registration site at the Tucson Convention Center (260 S. Church Avenue) where Tucsonans can make an appointment to get the vaccine, according to Pima County.

Individuals can also get help to register for other sites, including Banner-South Kino, Tucson Medical Center, the University of Arizona and soon the Kino Event Center that will open as a vaccine POD on April 12.

The TCC location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The new indoor location at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There you can get same-day registration and vaccination.

For more information about COVID vaccination registration and appointments, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.