Pima County offering walk-up registration for COVID-19 vaccine

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Do you need a COVID-19 vaccination appointment? You're in luck! Pima County is offering walk-up registration to those who may be experiencing troubles making an appointment online.

There is now a walk-up registration site at the Tucson Convention Center (260 S. Church Avenue) where Tucsonans can make an appointment to get the vaccine, according to Pima County.

Individuals can also get help to register for other sites, including Banner-South Kino, Tucson Medical Center, the University of Arizona and soon the Kino Event Center that will open as a vaccine POD on April 12.

The TCC location is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The new indoor location at El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road, is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There you can get same-day registration and vaccination.

For more information about COVID vaccination registration and appointments, click here.