Pima County: Mask mandate still in place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County still requires people to wear masks in public.

The edict comes days after Gov. Doug Ducey rolled back pandemic restrictions, declaring municipalities could no longer enforce mask mandates.

After Ducey's move, Tucson and Pima County officials both declared their mask mandates remained in effect.

According to a county press release, the Pima County Attorney's Office told County Administrator Chuck Huckleberry that Ducey does not have the legal authority to prevent the Pima County Health Department from enacting reasonable health measures.

Pima County enacted its mask mandate Dec. 4. Anyone over the age of 5 must wear a mask over their nose and mouth, unless they have a qualifying exemption or can maintain physical distance from others.

Violaters could face fines of $500 per infraction.

“This pandemic is not over. There are still hundreds of thousands of people in Pima County who are not vaccinated and who remain at risk for serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19,” Pima County Health Director Dr. Francisco Garcia said in a statement. “The best protection they have until they get vaccinated is for everyone to continue to wear their masks.”

