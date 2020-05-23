Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Pima County leaders drop some state rules involving virus

items.[0].image.alt
Businesses weigh reopening with precautionary measures as states ease restrictions
Posted at 9:45 AM, May 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-23 12:47:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors has dropped some state regulations intended to protect employees and customers as businesses reopen across Arizona.

The original regulations included occupancy limits, protective equipment requirements, social-distancing protocols and daily temperature checks.

However, the Arizona Restaurant Association, Arizona Craft Brewers Guild and other business owners and community members raised concerns about the regulations, arguing they were unnecessary and burdensome.

The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Thursday to drop several requirements such as making restaurants have a call-ahead reservation system and having workers try to determine if a customer is ill with COVID-19.

The Arizona attorney general's office is investigating the changes.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.