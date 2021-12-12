Pima County Health Department encouraging vaccination ahead of holidays

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The state of the pandemic in Pima County is a cause for caution, according to Pima County Public Health Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen.

"Our positivity rate is not seeing any decrease. It's around 14-15%. We've seen that consistently for the past few weeks," said Cullen.

Pima County estimates 350 of every 100,000 residents are testing positive for COVID-19. This has lead to more people seeking care at hospitals.

"We had the most ICU beds in use by COVID positive patients, yesterday, since February 7. That makes us have some ongoing concerns," said Cullen.

This comes at the same time Arizona reports its first confirmed case of the Omicron variant. The case was discovered in Yavapai County.

"I want to remind people that it is not if Omicron will come into the county, it is when," said Cullen.

Cullen said full vaccination is the best-known way to protect yourself, and others, from the Omicron variant. With holiday gatherings around the corner, Cullen said getting the shot(s) is essential.

"I think, in a situation, if everyone is vaccinated, and no one who is ill attends, you are probably okay," said Cullen.

Pima County recently opened a new vaccination site at the Tucson Convention Center. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for those who want to get the shot before Christmas.

"Please seek vaccination as soon as possible, especially with the holidays coming up," said Cullen.