Pima County makes new push to vaccinate more people before holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With hopes of having a healthy holiday season, Southern Arizonans checked 'getting a COVID-19 shot' off their list.

"I'm going to get a booster for COVID-19. I had the last two. I guess the last one was in February of 2021," said Jerry Conn.

While Conn showed up for what could be his last COVID shot, others are just getting started.

"I'm here to get my first vaccination. I know I'm going to be very tired. That's going to be a good nap session for me," said Renato Moroyoqui.

At just ten years old, Moroyoqui was one of the younger people in line at the opening of Pima County's new vaccination site at the Tucson Convention Center. The site is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

"Recognizing that there's an increased demand in the community, the health department is here to provide that service. We're offering all types of COVID vaccinations, today. From pediatric, to first and second doses, to boosters," said Pima County Health Department Division Manager, Louie Valenzuela.

Pima County anticipates 300-400 people coming to the site each day.

"We have the vaccine to accommodate that, certainly. We're well positioned for what the community needs here," said Valenzuela.

They plan to stay open through at least December and make sure everyone, who wants to, has the opportunity to get their shot.

"Especially heading into the holidays, when people are out with holiday events, shopping, and things like that, where they're gathering. We want people to seek vaccination as much as possible," said Valenzuela.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in Pima County, click here.

