PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Fair has been postponed until Fall 2021.

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair has been delayed from its scheduled date of April 15 – 25, fair officials announced Tuesday. This will be the second year to postpone the fair.

The fair helps provide jobs for hundreds of workers and donates food for nearly 80,000 meals the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

In 2022, the Pima County Fair is scheduled for April 21 – May 1, 2022.