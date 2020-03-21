Pima County Fair canceled over coronavirus concern

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Fair joins the growing list of events canceled or postponed due to efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Fair organizers released a statement Friday afternoon confirming the news. They cited both state and county guidelines that would make it impossible for the fair to continue as planned.

According to the statement, the fair brings in $36 million to the local economy each year.

"Like other events facing cancellation, the financial impact negatively affects many to include; vendors, exhibitors, sponsors, rodeo athletes, feed and bedding providers, service providers, entertainers, medic and security staffing, rental companies, along with hundreds of hourly workers who count on the fair for income to provide for their families," the statement says.

Those who already bought tickets can request refunds by emailing office@pimacountyfair.com between March 27 and April 16.